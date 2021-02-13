PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.97 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.97 million and $249,126.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00087430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00086723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090540 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064965 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.52 or 0.98349648 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,939,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

