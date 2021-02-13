Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $121,706.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

