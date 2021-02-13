PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 46.6% in January

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PNI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

