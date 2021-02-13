Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.06. Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$18.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

