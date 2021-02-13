Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0061 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.61 million and $59,890.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.00559078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032540 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $935.63 or 0.01980096 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,344,374 coins and its circulating supply is 425,083,938 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

