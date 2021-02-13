Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,251 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $28,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $84.04 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,161,567.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock valued at $137,810,413.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

