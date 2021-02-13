Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 50.3% in January

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 14th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 58,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.