Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 50.3% in January

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 14th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 58,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

