Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,022 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,802 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.68.

PXD stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

