Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,022 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 49,687 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,802 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

NYSE PXD opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.