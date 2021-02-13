PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $81,058.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

