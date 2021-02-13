Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 68.2% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $30.79 million and $219,374.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00357563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00110470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034171 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

