PirateCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,887.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.38 million and $6,887.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002964 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.