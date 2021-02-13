PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0872 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $6,692.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

