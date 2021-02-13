Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 134.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00072286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.55 or 0.01057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00056704 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.83 or 0.05583473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

PVT is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.