PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 40.7% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $49.61 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

