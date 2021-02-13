PIVX (PIVX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.23 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $49.28 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

