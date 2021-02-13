Pizza Trading Up 50.6% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Pizza token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $781,395.72 and $543.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

