Plair (PLA) Price Tops $0.0001

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Plair coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 236.7% higher against the US dollar. Plair has a market cap of $2.64 million and $94,947.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.10 or 0.01052675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.07 or 0.05525549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

