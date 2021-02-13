PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Cap of $5.98 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01069805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.50 or 0.05644015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

