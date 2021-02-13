PlayGame (PXG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,417.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $67,057.21 and approximately $1,417.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.