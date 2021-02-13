Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Up 118.9% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 118.9% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.44 million and $1,450.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00098147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00086585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00087347 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.88 or 0.98700157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00193412 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

