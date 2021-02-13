Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 259,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,344. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

