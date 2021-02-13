Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Position Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

PLYM opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

