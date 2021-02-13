POA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and $2.12 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,533,881 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
