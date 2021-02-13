Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $145.49

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.49 and traded as high as $151.00. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 114,156 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.98. The stock has a market cap of £185.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

