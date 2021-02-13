Polkastarter Trading Up 82.9% Over Last 7 Days (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $235.78 million and $62.62 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00008886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 82.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00088714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.19 or 0.98910076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

