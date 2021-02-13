Polygon Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $569.85 million and approximately $196.20 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 132.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polygon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01069805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.50 or 0.05644015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

About Polygon

Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,966,397,110 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Buying and Selling Polygon

Polygon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.