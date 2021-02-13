PolySwarm Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $80,740.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.01057028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056812 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.05 or 0.05602132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.