Poolz Finance Price Hits $28.86 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $28.86 or 0.00061231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $124,082.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00281799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00092262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00090752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088152 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,926.17 or 0.99572240 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars.

