POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Cap Tops $138,644.74

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $138,644.74 and approximately $47.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00228763 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

