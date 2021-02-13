PopularCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $151,541.93 and $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00459889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,500.11 or 1.00366493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00075947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,145,428,837 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.