Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the January 14th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,904. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

