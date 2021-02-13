Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,523,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Potash America stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 115,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

