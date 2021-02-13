PotCoin Trading 73.1% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $11,236.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 73.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.90 or 0.03856876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00472774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.08 or 0.01368412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00549618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00508526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.98 or 0.00369236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00034126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002970 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,701,752 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

