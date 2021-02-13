PowerPool Price Hits $3.95 (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $74.09 million and $12.72 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00008294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,775,139 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

