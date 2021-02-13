Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 204.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

