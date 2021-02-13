Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PMOIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.