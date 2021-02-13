President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $2.70. President Energy Plc (PPC.L) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 5,723,095 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get President Energy Plc (PPC.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a market cap of £52.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.67.

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Plc (PPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy Plc (PPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.