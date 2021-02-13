PressOne Market Cap Hits $4.93 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $83,380.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.89 or 0.01079201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055746 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.07 or 0.05634862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019301 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PressOne is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

