Primas (PST) Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $3.78 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primas has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.31 or 0.00474706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

