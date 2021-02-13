Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

