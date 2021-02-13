Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Shares Down 16.2%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) traded down 16.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 82,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 198,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29.

Principal Solar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar, Inc owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

