Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after purchasing an additional 174,522 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,725,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 5,363,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,285. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

