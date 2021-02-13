Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,745 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $361.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

