Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,560,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

