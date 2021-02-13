Private Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 38,538,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,227,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.