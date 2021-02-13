Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,953. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

