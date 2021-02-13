Private Advisory Group LLC Has $10.03 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

