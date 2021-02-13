Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,212,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $7,684,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

