Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,555. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

